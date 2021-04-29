Partly Cloudy icon
Shark bites man swimming near Disney’s Vero Beach Resort, deputies say

Deputies found 54-year-old man stable and alert

Brenda Argueta
, Digital Journalist

VERO BEACH, Fla. – A man swimming near Disney’s Vero Beach Resort was bitten by a shark Thursday, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the 54-year-old was bitten in the leg by the shark.

Details were not immediately available about what type of shark or how big it was.

The man was stable and alert, according to deputies, and was taken to a medical center to be treated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

