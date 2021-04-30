Woman bitten by shark while paddleboarding in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A shark bit a woman while she was paddleboarding in New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue officials.

Officials said the 64-year-old woman was bitten on the foot shortly after 9 a.m. Friday while she was sitting on her paddleboard. At the time, she was in about 8 to10 feet of water, a little south of the jetty, according to ocean rescue officials.

The woman suffered lacerations to her foot and was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution, officials said.

The attack comes one day after a shark bit a man swimming near Disney’s Vero Beach Resort.

According to rescue officials, Friday’s attack marked the first shark bite in Volusia County this year.

New Smyrna Beach is unofficially known as the shark attack capital of the world, according to CNN.