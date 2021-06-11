2 teens found shot at Orange County gas station

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two teens were found shot late Thursday at an Orange County gas station, deputies said.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. at the Circle K at Forest City and Riverside Park roads in Lockhart.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the teens, 16 and 18, were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Their conditions have not been released.

Deputies said there’s no description of the suspected shooter.

Video from the scene shows the gas station blocked off with crime tape.

An investigation is ongoing.