Korean fried chicken chain moving into Orlando’s Mills 50 district

Korean fried chicken chain bb.q Chicken is set to open its first Florida location along E. Colonial Drive in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A large Korean fried chicken chain is looking to open up its first Florida location in Orlando’s Mills 50 district.

bb.q Chicken is set to open up at 1246 E. Colonial Drive, according to the company’s website. That location used to house Tasty Wok before it moved to a bigger location across the street.

bb.q Chicken was founded in South Korea in 1995, according to the website. The company said it quickly expanded across the country and topped 1,000 locations within four years.

The chain came to the U.S. in 2014 with the founding of BBDOTQ USA, an American subsidiary of the corporation.

“bb.q Chicken is continually motivated to prepare and share only the best flavors with you as our brand name,” the website reads.

The menu offers a variety of fried chicken options from a traditional preparation to several sauced and seasoned variations. There are also some recognizable American sides — onion rings, fries, mozzarella sticks — along with more Korean-inspired fare such as kimchi fried rice, fried dumplings and pickled radish.

The company has locations either established or being developed in 18 states across the country, including Florida.