Florida restaurants 4 Rivers, PDQ team up for charity chicken sandwich

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida restaurant chains 4 Rivers and PDQ are joining forces to sell a sandwich benefiting John Rivers’ 4Roots food and farming initiative.

The sandwich is called the 4 Rivers BBQ Sandwich and will be sold at PDQ locations in North, Central, West and Southwest Florida from June 15 to Aug. 2, according to a news release.

The release said the sandwich was made by a collaboration between Rivers, the founder and CEO of 4 Rivers and 4Roots, and PDQ’s Executive Chef Michael Brannock.

The sandwich features “PDQ’s fresh crispy chicken breast dipped in a blend of 4 Rivers signature and mustard BBQ sauces, served on a buttered and toasted potato bun with guacamole, red cabbage and pepper jack cheese,” the restaurants said. It will cost $6.99.

The partnership between PDQ and 4 Rivers will also include a food distribution in coordination with One Heart for Women and Children on Wednesday, June 16 at Edgewater High School from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to the release. 4Roots will provide produce and PDQ will offer boxed meals to people on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We are thrilled to partner with PDQ on the 4 Rivers BBQ sandwich in support of 4Roots,” Rivers said in a statement. “Each of our concepts are founded on shared beliefs — we value giving back to others through charitable endeavors and pride ourselves on offering quality food to those we serve. The partnership is a natural fit and we are excited to spread the word about dining with purpose.”