First look at Guy Fieri’s new restaurant opening in Winter Park

Rendering of the new Chicken Guy! location opening in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A rendering shows what the new Chicken Guy! restaurant from Food Network star Guy Fieri will look like when it opens up in Winter Park.

According to a news release, this will also be the first free-standing Chicken Guy! location with a drive-thru. The new spot will also feature outdoor seating for up to 12 people, the company said.

[TRENDING: WHOA! Woman gives birth to 10 babies | Cicadas overrun White House press plane | 8-foot gator attacks woman walking dog]

Ad

The restaurant is moving into the shell of the former Steak ‘n Shake that sat at 818 S. Orlando Ave.

Chicken Guy! location moving into 818 S. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This will be the second Chicken Guy! location to open in Central Florida, the first being in Disney Springs.

Chicken Guy! promises chicken tenders accompanied by 22 sauces and served on sandwiches, skewers, on their own and in salads, according to the release. The menu also includes sides like fries, mac and cheese, fried pickles and coleslaw.

Right now, there is no set opening date for the Winter Park location, but the company is planning to open by late summer.