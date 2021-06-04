Midwest pizza chain plans expansion into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Midwest pizza chain Donatos is looking to expand in Central Florida and across the state.

Currently, Donatos, based in Columbus, Ohio, has only one location near Winter Park, which opened in late 2020, according to the company, but that could soon change.

“The area could hold more than 20 locations over time, but near-term plans include five to seven locations in greater Orlando,” Jeff Baldwin, Vice President of Development and Franchising for Donatos said in an email.

Baldwin said the company is expecting more openings of new locations in late 2021.

“Orlando is a vibrant market with a strong population of Midwesterners familiar with the Donatos brand & culture,” Baldwin said. “Our niche is premium thin crust pizza with edge-to-edge toppings, and we believe the timing is right to match local franchise groups with our brand to continue growth in Central Florida.”

The company said it is currently working with four or five franchise groups that are working to open locations across the state, stretching from Jacksonville into southwestern portions of Florida.

