Brad’s Underground Pizza moving into Orlando brick-and-mortar kitchen

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you spend any amount of time on Orlando’s various foodie Facebook groups you’ll see that the most elusive meal in town is a pizza from Brad’s Underground Pizza.

At the moment, the pizza is only available for order by sending the enigmatic Brad a direct message on Instagram, and then — maybe — the one-man operation out of Maitland will bring you a pizza or two. That is if he can get to you among all the other ravenous would-be customers clamoring for a pie.

Well, that system is changing a bit. Brad took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he is growing his operation a bit and moving into Orlando.

According to the post, Brad’s Underground Pizza is going to become part of Collab Kitchens, 4400A Curry Ford Road, which is run by Johnny Tung, one of the brothers behind Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi. The location is a nondescript corner of a larger shopping plaza that also houses other ghost kitchens — Bento Express, Doshibox Korean Kitchen and Lucky Dragon Chinese Takeout. The signage for Brad’s Underground Pizza has not yet been added to the location.

Deliveries will be taken over by a third-party delivery service, according to the post, but which one(s) has not been announced. Orders will also go through a new website, BradsUnderground.com.

The website reveals a little more about the move, showing that the new setup could be running by the first week of July.

When you order, according to the website, it will show you the next available delivery time or a list of available delivery times, if you want to book for a later date. Once a delivery time is booked, it disappears, according to the site.

“I’m still a one-man one-owner operation, and I do this for the people of Orlando. I do this because we need it. I do this because this is the food I grew up on and love. I enjoy getting to share a little bit of my childhood with everyone,” Brad wrote online.

Currently, Brad’s Underground Pizza serves up thin-crust pizza, double-decker pizza’s and a Chicago-style deep dish, but the new site suggests Brad may branch out to include soups, pasta, hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches.