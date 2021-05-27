Craft food, hospitality businesses come together for job fair in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Several small craft food and hospitality businesses are coming together in Orlando on Wednesday, June 2 for a job fair.
The event is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive, in Orlando’s Audobon Park neighborhood.
A dozen businesses will be at the event hiring for multiple positions including:
- Eco Cups - warehouse and manufacturing positions.
- Olde Hearth Bread Company - bakers, packers and dishwashers.
- Muse Gelato - warehouse staff, shipping and receiving, flavor technician, sanitation, ice cream production, pasteurizer operations and delivery drivers.
- Swine and Sons - front and back of the house staff.
- The Ravenous Pig - front and back of the house staff.
- Domu - back of the house restaurant staff (line cooks and dishwashers).
- Puff ‘n Stuff - servers, bartender, event culinary, in-house operations and culinary teams.
- La Femme du Fromage - market manager, catering chef, assistant kitchen manager, bar manager / wine buyer, restaurant general manager, line cooks, servers, bartenders and dishwashers.
- Gideon’s Bakehouse - front of house and production.
- Winter Park Biscuit Company - front and back of the house staff.
- Freehand Goods - front of house and production.
- On Target Staffing LLC - event servers, chefs and culinary. warehouse, manufacturing (forklift/general laborers, load, unloading and pick/packing)
The event will require applicants to wear a mask and social distancing protocols will be in place. Reservations will be required for the event. Click here to sign up.
Applicants should be ready for on the spot interviews and hiring.