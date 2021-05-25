Orlando fine dining restaurant celebrates 28 years in business with fundraising dinner

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando steakhouse is marking 28 years of serving fine meats and seafood by raising money to support mental health care in Central Florida.

Christner’s Prime Steak & Lobster at 729 Lee Road is hosting a fundraising dinner on June 11 to celebrate its many years in business. The restaurant has only gone by Christner’s since 2013, but the same family has owned and operated the business since 1993, according to its website.

Owners, Alice and David Christner (Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster)

The event on June 11 will be raising funds for Aspire Health Partners. The organization describes itself as offering “compassionate, comprehensive and cost effective behavioral health care services” throughout Central Florida, which includes dealing with issues of mental health and substance abuse.

All proceeds from the dinner service, excluding those from alcohol sales, will go to Aspire Health Partners, according to a news release from Christner’s.

The restaurant is now taking reservations for the charity event on its website. Those interested can also call 407-645-4443.