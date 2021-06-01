Central Florida restaurants offer 2 months of meal deals with Bite 30

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 30 restaurants mostly, around Orlando and Winter Park, are taking part in Bite 30, offering special prix fixe menus for the next two months.

The Bite 30 event starts on Tuesday and runs through Aug. 1.

Here’s how it works: Each restaurant offers a special menu with three courses — appetizer, entrée and dessert — all for $30. An additional $5 is tacked on for take-out orders.

A few restaurants also offer a specialty cocktail for Bite 30, but that comes at an added cost.

Some of the restaurants participating this year include The Ravenous Pig, Bites & Bubbles, Bulla Gastrobar, Maxine’s on Shine and Kabooki Sushi, among many others. More restaurants may be added to the list throughout the 2-month event.

A map of all the participating restaurants can be found below: