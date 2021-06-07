Food Network star Guy Fieri opening new restaurant in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Guy Fieri, one of the biggest stars of the Food Network, is set to open a new restaurant in Winter Park.

A new location of Fieri’s Chicken Guy! is moving into the shell of the former Steak ‘n Shake that sat at 818 S. Orlando Ave.

The location has been empty for more than a year after Steak ‘n Shake started a big contraction of its business in 2019, even prior to the pandemic hitting the economy.

This will be the second Chicken Guy! location to open in Central Florida, the first being in Disney Springs.

The restaurant serves, according to its website, “one-of-a-king all-natural fresh chicken tenders, hand-pounded to maximize crunch and paired with a wide selection of delicious sauces. Brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk, and infused with fresh herbs, these tenders deliver on flavor and texture.”

Chicken Guy! is not without competition in that part of Winter Park. Within blocks of the new location, there is a PDQ, Chick-Fil-A and a Popeye’s — among a myriad of other fast-food, dine-in and fast-casual spots.

An opening date has not been announced for the Winter Park location.

According to the company’s website, there are two more Florida locations set to open soon — one in Miami and another in Sunrise — in addition to a location already located inside the Aventura Mall in Miami.