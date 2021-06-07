Partly Cloudy icon
89º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Miami-based meat market Wild Fork opening location in Winter Park

Business promises fresher meat, seafood for consumers

Thomas Mates
, Digital storyteller

Tags: 
food
,
Florida Foodie
,
Winter Park
,
Orange County
Wild Fork Foods is opening a new location in Winter Park at the corner of South Orlando and West Fairbanks Avenues
Wild Fork Foods is opening a new location in Winter Park at the corner of South Orlando and West Fairbanks Avenues (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A South Florida meat and seafood market is looking to move into Central Florida.

The Miami-based Wild Fork Foods is opening up a spot in Winter Park.

[TRENDING: Red-headed reptiles roam Fla. | Boy caught in roll-up gate dies | Aiden Fucci’s mom arrested in murder case]

The space where Wild Fork will open up shop — which is currently being renovated — sits on the corner of South Orlando and West Fairbanks Avenues.

Wild Fork promises a fresher product by using a process it calls blast freezing, according to its website. The business claims it offers a wide, unique selection including uncommon cuts of meat and poultry.

Wild Fork also offers same-day delivery with free shipping.

According to the company’s Facebook page, Wild Fork is also opening another location in the Dr. Phillips area at 7585 W Sand Lake Rd. That store, according to Wild Fork, is set to open in June. So far, there is no opening date for the Winter Park location.

Wild Fork Foods is opening a new location in Winter Park at the corner of South Orlando and West Fairbanks Avenues (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: