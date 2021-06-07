Miami-based meat market Wild Fork opening location in Winter Park

Wild Fork Foods is opening a new location in Winter Park at the corner of South Orlando and West Fairbanks Avenues

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A South Florida meat and seafood market is looking to move into Central Florida.

The Miami-based Wild Fork Foods is opening up a spot in Winter Park.

The space where Wild Fork will open up shop — which is currently being renovated — sits on the corner of South Orlando and West Fairbanks Avenues.

Wild Fork promises a fresher product by using a process it calls blast freezing, according to its website. The business claims it offers a wide, unique selection including uncommon cuts of meat and poultry.

Wild Fork also offers same-day delivery with free shipping.

According to the company’s Facebook page, Wild Fork is also opening another location in the Dr. Phillips area at 7585 W Sand Lake Rd. That store, according to Wild Fork, is set to open in June. So far, there is no opening date for the Winter Park location.