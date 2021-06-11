White Castle reopens ghost kitchen in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – White Castle has reopened its ghost kitchen in downtown Orlando, but only for pick-up orders.

The virtual location of the midwestern fast-food chain sits at 18 N. Dollins Ave.

The ghost kitchen is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the White Castle app. People looking to order from the virtual White Castle will need to use the app or order through the company’s website.

At the moment, delivery is not available from the ghost kitchen. Customers are required to schedule a pick-up time for their orders. The app and website both ask people to limit their orders to 60 sliders or less.

The reopening of the virtual kitchen is good news for Orlando residents who do not want to travel to the 4,567 square-foot free-standing restaurant at the O-Town West development on Daryl Carter Parkway. That location, the first in Florida, has seen long lines since it first opened in May.

The ghost kitchen originally opened in February ahead of the physical location but was forced to close it due to overwhelming demand, according to a report from the Orlando Sentinel.