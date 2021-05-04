Orlando White Castle announces update for people waiting in line

ORLANDO, Fla. – The White Castle in Orlando announced an update for people waiting in line at the new fast-food restaurant.

Customers have waited in very long lines for opening week in Orlando.

The Orlando location will open at 9 a.m. and will close the line at 10 p.m., according to a restaurant spokesperson.

The restaurant will remain open until every customer who got in line before 10 p.m. has been served.

These hours will be in place for the weeks ahead.

The Orlando location is the largest White Castle in the world.