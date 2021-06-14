4Roots Café inside Orlando Science Center now open to the public

ORLANDO, Fla. – The 4Roots Cafe at the Orlando Science Center is now open to the public, not just visitors to the museum.

4Roots — the food and farming nonprofit run by 4 Rivers Founder and CEO John Rivers — announced the change at the cafe Monday afternoon on social media.

“The 4Roots cafe is now open to the general public! Since our cafe opened in the midst of the pandemic, visitors were limited to Science Center Pass holders only. As of today, the doors are open for all to enjoy our plant-forward menu,” the post on 4Roots Facebook page read.

According to the science center’s website, the cafe sources as much of its produce as possible from Central Florida growers and farms. The site adds that all dishes and cutlery are sustainably made.

Throughout the pandemic, access to the cafe has been limited to people who had paid for admission to the science center. The food was made available on Door Dash and Uber Eats. As of this writing, it is still available through those delivery apps.

A portion of sales from the cafe benefits 4Roots and its mission. The cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.