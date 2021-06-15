Disney World announces return of Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort will once again host its Food & Wine Classic event this fall.

The event, which has been running at the Swan and Dolphin since 2010, was put on a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The outdoor festival is now set to take place on Oct. 29 and 30, according to a Disney news release. It will feature live music, more than 20 food stations and 100 beverage selections served up in themed areas — such as the beer garden or the bubble lounge, the release said.

The event will have unlimited tastings from the resort’s culinary team, according to Disney.

“This event means so much to us because we get to share our passion for food and beverage with our guests in a tangible, interactive way,” Luciano Sperduto, the resort’s director of food & beverage said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to pick up where we left off and create an even more delicious, energetic and memorable experience this year.”

Overnight and event tickets for the event are now on sale. Overnight packages start at $580. Event-only tickets will run $165 per person.

Disney offered some highlights from the events menu:

Hand-crafted smoked pork belly, apple butter-bourbon barbeque, buttered grits, shaved radish, roasted chestnut puree served by Smokin’ D’s BBQ

Roasted Linz heritage black angus beef tenderloin, mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, hollandaise sauce served by Shula’s Steak House

Kimonos Roll: ahi tuna, yellowtail, sustainable salmon, wasabi mayonnaise served by Kimonos

You can book your stay or buy tickets by clicking here.