Vaccinated guests can soon ditch masks at Disney World. Here’s when the change starts

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Walt Disney World updated its mask guidelines for guests on Friday, allowing those fully vaccinated to go maskless in the parks.

The change in the park’s masking policy is set to take effect on Tuesday, June 15, according to Disney’s website.

While fully vaccinated guests will be allowed to go maskless within the parks, all guests will still be required to wear masks on Disney transportation — buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner.

“While we will not require proof of vaccination, we expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, and upon entering and throughout all attractions and transportation,” the guidelines on Disney’s website read.

The current mask policies will remain in place until June 15.

Physical distancing guidelines will also be relaxed, according to Disney. While it does not detail the what distancing requirements will be the website says the changes will visible “in places like queues, shops, restaurants, attraction boarding, transportation and our theaters.”

Some “experiences” will still be operating with limited capacity, Disney said, or remain temporarily unavailable.

“We’re not quite ready to bring back everything yet, but we are optimistic and look forward to the day when Disney pals and princesses are able to hug once again,” the website reads.

Cleaning supplies and hand sanitizing stations will remain available to guests, according to Disney.