SeaWorld Orlando to scare up family fun with Spooktacular event

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has released details about its upcoming Halloween Spooktacular event this fall.

Guests who are 13 and under are invited to dress up in their best Halloween costumes and participate with families in a trick-or-treat trail and a Halloween dance party.

[TRENDING: 7 must-haves at Portillo’s | Sharks bite boy, 12, man, 71, in Volusia | When’s the next rocket launch from Florida?]

SeaWorld officials said the treat trail will feature individual stations with an assortment of candy favorites, including Tootsie Rolls, Smarties and Airheads. Each guest can purchase a SeaWorld Trick-or-Treat bag for the candy trail. The unique sea-inspired bags can be purchased at multiple locations around the park.

Ad

Candy bag for SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular (WKMG-TV)

Guests can also meet a friendly mermaid along the immersive trick-or-treat trail and grab a photo.

At SeaWorld Orlando’s Sesame Street Land guests can visit with furry friends like Elmo, Cookie Monster and Count von Count, who will be celebrating the spooky holiday.

The daytime Halloween event, which is included with park admission, will take place Saturday and Sundays from Sept. 18 through Oct. 31.

Earlier this month, SeaWorld Orlando announced that it would be bringing the first-ever Howl-O-Scream event to the theme park. The terrifying Halloween event will feature a number of heart-pounding haunted houses, scare zones and roaming haunts, incredible food and drink offerings and high-energy stage shows.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.