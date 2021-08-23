SeaWorld Orlando’s Ice Breaker roller coaster gets opening date

SeaWorld Orlando announces new rollercoaster, Ice Breaker, to Open in February of 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s newest roller coaster Ice Breaker will officially open to thrill seekers in February 2022, the company announced on Monday.

The attraction was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but has faced a number of delays that included the park closing due to the coronavirus pandemic last year.

“We recognize there was a lot of anticipation and excitement for this new ride, and then due to the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, the opening was delayed.” said park President Kyle Miller, “We apologize for this delay and thank our fans for their patience. We know that they are going to love this one-of-a-kind thrill ride which complements our existing exhilarating ride portfolio perfectly. We are excited to finally be able to confirm Ice Breaker opening in February 2022.”

SeaWorld Orlando’s Ice Breaker Coaster (WKMG)

Ice Breaker will feature four launches, both backward and forward, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida, a 93-foot-tall spike with 100-degree angle. With its 48-inch height requirement, adventure seekers of all ages will enjoy the thrills and chills of Ice Breaker.

The attraction builds on the SeaWorld Orlando’s revamped Wild Arctic attraction area, which includes the glacier bar and a newly renamed Altitude Burgers restaurant, formerly called Mango Joes.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay also announced on Monday the opening date for its highly-anticipated hybrid coaster, Iron Gwazi.

SeaWorld Orlando will begin its first-ever Howl-O-Scream event on Sept. 10.

