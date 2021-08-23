Busch Gardens’ Iron Gwazi roller coaster gets opening date

TAMPA, Fla. – The world-record-breaking hybrid coaster Iron Gwazi will officially open to guests in March 2022, the company announced on Monday.

Thrill-seekers have been waiting for more than a year to ride as the attraction finished construction in late 2020, followed by a closure due to the pandemic.

“Iron Gwazi has been highly anticipated by roller coaster enthusiasts around the world since we first announced this new legend. Due to the unprecedented challenges over the last two years, Iron Gwazi was delayed, and we recognize the delay has disappointed our fans. We appreciate the patience our guests have shown.” said Neal Thurman, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Park President. “We’re finally able to confirm that we will be delivering on the next-level thrills that our coaster fans crave and expect from Busch Gardens, when we open this incredible coaster this spring.”

Iron Gwazi will open as North America’s tallest hybrid coaster and the fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the world in March 2022, in time for Spring Break. (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

The new ride will take riders to new heights, plunging guests from a 206-foot-tall peak into a 91-degree drop and reaching top speeds of 76 miles per hour. The attraction will also feature a dozen airtime moments, including three inversions, as it races along more than 4,075 feet of purple steel track.

The wait is over. The official Iron Gwazi POV is here. pic.twitter.com/6ArQ84fCWx — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) November 12, 2020

Iron Gwazi will be the 10th roller coaster to join Busch Gardens’ lineup of highly rated roller coasters and thrill rides, including Tigris, Florida’s tallest inversion, SheiKra, a 200-foot, 90-degree drop coaster, and Montu, recognized as one of the top 10 coasters in the country.

With a 48″ height requirement, Iron Gwazi will be an exciting attraction that thrill-seeking families can take on together.

SeaWorld Orlando on Monday also announced the opening date of its roller coaster, Ice Breaker.

