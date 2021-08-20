Velvet sessions return to Hard Rock Hotel, Bret Michaels first to perform

ORLANDO, Fla. – Velvet Sessions are making a return to Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando next month, the company announced on Friday.

The separately ticketed event at the resort’s Velvet Bar and Lobby Lounge allows guests, 21 and older, to hear live music, enjoy free specialty drinks, finger foods and complimentary valet parking.

To celebrate the return, Hard Rock Hotel officials said the first event on Sept. 24 will feature multi-platinum global superstar Bret Michaels.

He will be on stage performing some of his biggest hits including “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Talk Dirty to Me,” “Unskinny Bop.”

Tickets are $80 online.

Guests can purchase tickets in advance online and receive early entry at 6 p.m.

