Disney announces ultimate princess celebration, sweet treats and new additions

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company announced the first-ever World Princess Week.

The special event celebrates the courage and kindness exemplified by Disney Princess heroes and aims to inspire fans around the world to display the same attributes in their daily lives.

World Princess Week will offer fans new products, digital content, a Disney Princess Hotline presented by shopDisney and unique offerings at Disney Parks and Resorts.

“More than ever, the world needs strong examples of courage and kindness – characteristics exemplified by Disney Princess heroes and Frozen queens,” said Stephanie Young, President of Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “Through all of our products and experiences, we are beyond thrilled to bring this celebration to fans and families across the globe and, in the process, help inspire people the world over to have the courage to be kind.”

On Thursday, Disney shared the first images of some of the food and beverage offerings that will be available across the resort, themed to each of the 14 Disney Princess heroes.

The new food and drinks will be available Aug. 23-29.

Walt Disney World Resort will debut an all-new Princess Tiana-themed playground on Aug. 23 as part of the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival.

“This playground is an awesome offering guests can enjoy during the kick-off of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary celebration, “The World’s Most Magical Celebration, which begins Oct. 1,” Disney described on its blog.

First-ever World Princess Week (Disney)

Additionally, registration will open on Aug. 24 for the 2022 runDisney Princess Half Marathon.

Walt Disney World Resort will offer site-wide photo opportunities as Disney Springs will offer art walls and special shopping opportunities.

Disney plans to share more details on its blog about the celebration soon.

