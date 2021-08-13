Out of this world: Space 220 restaurant gets opening date at EPCOT

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World Imagineers announced on Friday that the new Space 220 restaurant at EPCOT will be opening in mid-September.

The new out-of-this-world experience will be located near the Mission: SPACE attraction.

Guests will feel as though they’re dining among the stars and 220 miles above Earth on the Centauri Space Station, according to Disney.

Space 220 restaurant at EPCOT (Disney Parks Blog)

“Your immersive experience begins as you check in to the Space 220 Departure Lounge in Future World. From here, you’ll board one of two ‘Space Elevators’ that will transport you in what seems like 220 miles above Earth to Centauri Space Station,” Disney said on its blog. “As you begin your ascent, you’ll look down through a viewport to see EPCOT shrink away; looking up you’ll see the Space Station come into view.”

The dining area will offer panoramic views of Earth, and a variety of work and leisure activities taking place beyond the windows of the Space Station.

Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley shared the first look at the space elevators and dining room on Disney’s TikTok.

Disney said on its blog that Executive Chef Marc Kusche will showcase his talents on the restaurant’s menu which will include gourmet recipes, with a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch, and a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner.

Disney said the Space 220 restaurant marks another milestone in the historic transformation at EPCOT, and will be a part of Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration.

Disney plans to release more details about the restaurant in the coming weeks.

