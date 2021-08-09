Disney shares first look at medals for Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World on Monday shared the first images of the medals runners will receive during its upcoming Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.

The event will begin Nov. 4, and will be the first in-person race at the Walt Disney World in more than a year.

The 2021 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, themed Wickedly Delicious, will celebrate Disney villains and will feature the Disney Wine & Dine 5K, 10K, Half Marathon and Disney Two Course Challenge (10K and half marathon).

Disney’s Wine & Dine 5K race medal pays tribute to the Evil Queen from Disney’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

Disney Wine & Dine 5K medal powered by AfterShokz (RunDisney)

The Disney Wine & Dine 10K medal features Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie from “Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Disney Wine & Dine 10K medal powered by AfterShokz (RunDisney)

Runners who participate in the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon will see Yzma and Kronk, from Disney’s “The Emperor’s New Groove,” on the finisher medal.

Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon medal powered by AfterShokz (RunDisney)

And for those brave enough, the Two-Course Challenge medal will feature the evil sea witch, Ursula, from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

Disney Two Course Challenge medal powered by AfterShokz (RunDisney)

The Post-Race Party will cap off the weekend, allowing runners to celebrate their accomplishments with family and friends at EPCOT with exclusive, after-hours access to the park and the International Food & Wine Festival.

Registration for the party will open in the future.

The Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon and Disney Two-Course Challenge are the only races still open for new in-person and virtual registrations.

Click here to learn more about the upcoming event.

