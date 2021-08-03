UPDATE: Walt Disney World to resume selling annual passes this year

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – If you’ve been waiting months to get an annual pass to Walt Disney World, good news: The wait is almost over.

The theme park giant pressed pause on the sale of new annual passes last year while working to limit the number of guests inside its parks during the coronavirus pandemic.

For the last several months, only existing passholders were able to renew their annual passes, as new ones were not being offered.

On Tuesday, though, Disney Parks Blog reported that the passes will officially return in time for the start of Disney’s 50th anniversary celebration, though an exact date was not given.

Disney officials said they would release more information at a later time.

Walt Disney World is planning an 18-month celebration in honor of its 50th anniversary.

All four theme parks will take part in “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” beginning Oct. 1.

On Oct. 1, 1971, the resort opened to guests, culminating years spent planning and developing Walt Disney’s “magical dream,” officials said in a statement announcing the celebration.

Disney has already announced other 50th anniversary plans. Click here for an outline of events.

