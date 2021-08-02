Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin resort hosting 8 job fairs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin is hiring for a variety of positions at the resort and will host eight job fairs in August.

The resort is hiring for culinary, front of house, back of house, housekeeping and more hospitality positions.

Talent in the culinary and hospitality industries are encouraged to attend.

Below is a list of dates and times for the job fairs. Some dates are specific to certain open positions and four job fairs will be open to all positions.

Aug. 4, 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.: Front office and housekeeping job fair

Aug. 5, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Culinary and food and beverage job fair

Aug. 6, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.: All positions job fair

Aug. 7, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: All positions job fair

Aug. 11, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Front office and housekeeping job fair

Aug. 12, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Culinary and food and beverage job fair

Aug. 13, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.: All positions job fair

Aug. 14, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: All positions job fair

For more information on careers at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, visit facebook.com/SwanDolphinJobs/ or http://bit.ly/swandolphinjobs.