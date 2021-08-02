Mostly Cloudy icon
89º

Local News

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin resort hosting 8 job fairs

Job fairs run from Aug. 4 through Aug. 14

Emilee Speck, Digital journalist

Tags: jobs, business, walt disney world, theme parks
Photo: Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort
Photo: Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin is hiring for a variety of positions at the resort and will host eight job fairs in August.

The resort is hiring for culinary, front of house, back of house, housekeeping and more hospitality positions.

[TRENDING: Fla. sets COVID hospitalization record | Fans pack Fla. stadium for concert | 2 shot while sleeping in Holly Hill]

Talent in the culinary and hospitality industries are encouraged to attend.

Below is a list of dates and times for the job fairs. Some dates are specific to certain open positions and four job fairs will be open to all positions.

  • Aug. 4, 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.: Front office and housekeeping job fair
  • Aug. 5, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Culinary and food and beverage job fair
  • Aug. 6, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.: All positions job fair
  • Aug. 7, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: All positions job fair
  • Aug. 11, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Front office and housekeeping job fair
  • Aug. 12, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Culinary and food and beverage job fair
  • Aug. 13, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.: All positions job fair
  • Aug. 14, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: All positions job fair

For more information on careers at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, visit facebook.com/SwanDolphinJobs/ or http://bit.ly/swandolphinjobs.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emilee is a digital journalist for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com, where she writes about space and Central Florida news. Emilee hosts the Edward R. Murrow Award-winning podcast Space Curious. Previously, she was a space writer and web editor for the Orlando Sentinel and a web producer at the Naples Daily News.

email