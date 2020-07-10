Disney’s Swan and Dolphin resort announced reopening date amid coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you haven’t already heard, Walt Disney World will welcome back guests on Saturday.

The Walt Disney World theme parks are scheduled to reopen on July 11 and July 15.

Some of the popular resorts on Disney property have already opened while others have announced an opening date later in the month.

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort announced Friday that it will reopen on July 29.

“With the Disney parks reopening, we are thrilled to open our doors again,” said the hotel’s newly appointed area general manager, Sean Verney. “We are committed to providing a relaxing and revitalizing experience but doing so in a responsible manner.”

New safety measures and cleaning procedures have been put into place as the top tourist destination begins to open during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In preparation for reopening, the property has implemented Our Commitment to Clean, a new set of policies and procedures for cast members and guests to address the unique challenges presented by the current pandemic environment,” Disney said in a news release.

The new procedures include cleaning throughout each step of a guest’s journey and through every physical space in the hotel.

“We’re ready!” said Verney. “While much of the world has changed, our goal remains the same - to deliver a magical experience for our guests - and that’s what we plan to do.”

The key components to Disney’s new cleaning procedure include:

Enhanced Cleaning – cleaning efforts will be increased across all areas of the hotel, with special attention paid to high-traffic spaces and high-touch surfaces

Physical Distancing - restaurants, meeting spaces and other public areas will have reduced seating capacities; signage and stanchions throughout the property will assist with proper distancing in lines

Use of Personal Protective Equipment – face coverings will be required for all cast members and required for all guests in public spaces

“Guests who have reservations at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort are now eligible to access Disney Park Pass system to make park reservations,” Disney said.

Not sure what the Disney park Pass system is? Click or tap here and we’ll break it down for you.

FOR MORE DISNEY NEWS CLICK HERE.