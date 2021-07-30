Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Water park? Disney guests swim in flooded Magic Kingdom streets

‘Magic Kingdom turned into a water park,’ guest said

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando

Disney guests swim in flooded Magic Kingdom streets (Credit: Cassie Claire Chase)

Rain and theme parks don’t mix, but for some it was the perfect opportunity to continue the fun.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, a weather system moved over Disney World and the streets around Cosmic Ray Café become flooded, according to photos shared with News 6.

While some guests took shelter from the rain, others, mostly children, decided to enjoy the “water park” that formed inside Magic Kingdom.

Disney guests swim in flooded Magic Kingdom streets (Credit: Cassie Claire Chase) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando)

Cassie Chase shared photos of children playing and swimming to the Annual Passholders Facebook page, saying, “Magic Kingdom turned into a waterpark!”

When asked if she joined in on the fun, Chase said she just walked through it to get inside, where hundreds were eating and watching the kids play.

By the look of the photos, water was about ankle deep.

Disney guests swim in flooded Magic Kingdom streets (Credit: Cassie Claire Chase) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando)

About the Author:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

