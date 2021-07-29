Brevard County restaurants close after employees test positive for COVID-19

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – As the Delta variant causes COVID-19 cases to rise across the Space Coast, restaurants are once again are closing to clean and give their staffs time to get healthy.

“We’ve been operating with an overabundance of caution for the past year and a half since the pandemic started,” said Emma Kirkpatrick, managing partner at Ossorio Cafe & Bakery in Cocoa Village, who temporarily closed her restaurant Tuesday. “As soon as we got a positive test, we immediately shut the restaurant down so we could evaluate the situation, hire professional cleaners and get all of our employees tested.”

Restaurants that have closed include:

Ossorio Cafe & Bakery, 316 Brevard Ave., Cocoa, will be closed for an unspecified time. “Well friends, after a year and a half of being overly cautious, we’ve finally had one of our own test positive for COVID,” a Facebook notification posted Tuesday said. “On the plus side, we are all vaccinated, so symptoms are very mild.”

Pizza Gallery and Grill, 2250 Town Center Ave., Suite 113, Viera, will be closed until Aug. 2, according to a Tuesday post on Facebook citing recent increases in positive tests for both COVID-19 and the flu. “Rest assured, the safety of our guests and team members is our top priority and we will not reopen until it is safe to do so.”

Villa Palma at the Village, 11 Riverside Drive, Cocoa, will be closed until Aug. 3. “We want to take the proper steps to ensure everyone is healthy during these times,” a Facebook notification posted Tuesday said. “We had one out of our 14 employees test positive for Covid ...”

