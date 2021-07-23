Lake Mary restaurant reopening after car crashed through front door

LAKE MARY, Fla. – More than a month after a car crash shuttered F & D Cantina in Lake Mary, the restaurant is reopening on Friday.

The Mexican restaurant has been closed since June 12 when a car plowed through the front of the building.

“It happened at nine in the morning. It was an older woman. Thank God, nobody was there and she didn’t get hurt,” CEO of F&D Restaurant Concepts Charly Robinson said in June. “(She) drove into the handicapped spot, and we think she just didn’t stop.”

The wreck caused extensive damage to the Lake Mary location, forcing it to close while repairs were made.

Now, the repairs are complete and the restaurant is set to open at 3 p.m. on Friday.

“We can’t wait to serve you again! For those of you that have been asking, ‘the drive thru is permanently CLOSED!!’” the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post.

A second F&D Cantina location is set to open in Orlando’s Thornton Park neighborhood later this year.

