Magical Dining Month returns to Central Florida in August. See which restaurants are participating

Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month is set to return in August with dozens of restaurants around Central Florida participating.

Participating restaurants offer prix-fixe dinners of up to three courses for $37 per person. This is the 16th year for the event.

The event is set to begin on Aug. 27 and runs through Oct. 3, according to Visit Orlando’s website.

At least 73 restaurants are participating. For every meal, according to Visit Orlando, $1 goes to Pathlight HOME and IDignity, two organizations working to help homeless people in Central Florida.

This year, Visit Orlando’s website shows that select area hotels will be providing special dining rates for those looking to add an overnight stay. The tourism group calls it Magical Nights.

Visit Orlando said additional restaurants could be added before the event begins.

You can see the current list of restaurants below, along with links to the menu they will be offering:

