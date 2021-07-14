Back to school: What questions do you have ahead of the upcoming semester?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The new school year is just around the corner and while things may seem like they’re back to “normal” this year, it’s the transition back to a more normal school year that might have students, parents and teachers asking questions.

Central Florida’s school districts dealt with change after change last year. They went from the typical in-person learning to suddenly having to work or learn from home, before later having the option to choose between the two or make use of a hybrid option. Masks in the classroom and social distancing were also introduced, the way testing was done and the weight it carried changed, extra-curriculars became more difficult to pull off and there may have been changes to some curriculum.

And while vaccines are now available to some school-aged children, the world is still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

With some teachers and students returning to the classroom for the first time in a while, News 6 knows parents, students and educators will have some questions.

That’s why we’re dedicating much of our coverage leading up to the new school year to all things back to school.

Will my child have to wear a mask at school? What supplies will they need? What if they begin to struggle academically being back in a group setting after learning at home for a year? What if they’re behind because of the pandemic?

Those are just a few of many questions News 6 hopes to answer in the coming weeks, but in order to make sure we address any concerns you might have, we need to know what they are. That’s where you come in.

Please submit your back-to-school questions using the form below and tune in Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. to see if they’re answered by our panel of experts during our live town hall on ClickOrlando.com.

Details on the panelists will be released closer to the event. In the meantime, please visit ClickOrlando.com/backtoschool for more back-to-school updates.

Feel free to share this story with any teachers, students or parents you know who may have questions of their own.