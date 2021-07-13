Teachers available at Orlando summer camp to help students with COVID-19 learning impacts

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the start of the school year right around the corner, the city of Orlando has launched a new program aimed at helping students with learning impacts from COVID-19.

As part of this year’s summer camp programming, all city neighborhood centers have certified teachers on staff to provide academic programming to children.

The programming is at each of the city’s neighborhood centers, which provide free summer camps designed for lower-income families.

With the pandemic interrupting many aspects of traditional learning, the certified teachers have been using project-based learning to help prepare students for the fall.

“I wish more kids used the program to catch up,” lead teacher Amy Rodriguez said. “Because of what we have gone through and where we have seen deficiencies within our students, we need more facilities like this.”

City officials said the new summer camp programming has kept students actively engaged and ready for the upcoming school year.

The camps are scheduled to end Aug. 6 and the first day of school is Aug. 10.

For more details on the city of Orlando’s summer camp program, click here.