Disney’s Animal Kingdom celebrates birth of hippo calf

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Nile hippopotamus calf was born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on Monday.

Guests on the Kilimanjaro Safaris were able to spot the new baby bonding and nursing with its mother in a small pool along the attraction’s river bank.

Disney shared the first photo of the new calf near its mother on social media.

Officials said they plan to share more photos and updates about the new calf in the coming days.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has had a number of births already this year.

Last month, Disney shared news about a new Masai giraffe born. Other animals born recently include Dash the Hartmann’s mountain zebra, Ranger the rhino and Ivy the mandrill.

