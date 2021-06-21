‘Playful, curious and pretty chill:’ Disney celebrates birth of new Masai giraffe calf

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney’s Animal Kingdom now has a new addition: a Masai giraffe calf.

Walt Disney World shared the news Monday about the male giraffe’s birth, which happened on June 10 at the theme park.

“He’s playful, curious and pretty chill, spending lots of time nuzzling with mom, Lily, in a backstage barn,” Disney officials said on the company blog. “He’s a special guy with a unique butterfly marking over his right shoulder and heart-shaped markings dotting his coat.”

This Masai giraffe calf was born recently at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. (Disney Parks Blog)

Standing at nearly 6 feet tall and weighing 183 pounds, Disney said mom and baby are spending time bonding in an area behind the scenes at Kilimanjaro Safaris.

Disney said the new calf was born under the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan Program, which oversees responsible breeding of threatened and endangered species. Disney said on its blog that the Masai giraffe population has declined by 40% during the past 30 years due to poaching and habitat destruction. Disney officials said there are roughly 35,000 Masai giraffes left in the wild.

It’s a boy – a Masai giraffe calf was born recently at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park! 🦒 He is playful, curious, and spends lots of time nuzzling with mom, Lily, in a backstage barn. Read more on the Disney Parks Blog: https://t.co/vZb803KKCX pic.twitter.com/FxaTF0uR1Y — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 21, 2021

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has had several animal births in recent months. Other animals born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom recently include Dash the Hartmann’s mountain zebra, Ranger the rhino, Ivy the mandrill and Maple and Zella, two other Masai giraffes.

The new baby boy will be seen on the Kilimanjaro Safaris in the coming weeks.

