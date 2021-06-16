Disney announces reopening dates for more resort hotels

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World continues to announce the reopening dates for more of its resort hotels.

According to Disney’s phased reopening plans, the openings include Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

Some of the resorts are currently open but only to Disney Vacation Club members. The announcement will allow any guest to book a room. Disney said the reopenings are subject to change, and reservations could still be modified to other hotels if needed.

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn: July 2

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort: Late July

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge & Jambo House: Aug. 26

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is currently scheduled to open in late July as it undergoes a major renovation project. Back in March, Disney shared pictures of the rooms that have all-new furnishings and fixtures with details that include patterns and textures from the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film “Moana.”

