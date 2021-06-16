Disney welcomes first wave of college program students back

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney is bringing back one of its most magical programs.

Walt Disney World officials on Tuesday welcomed the first group of new Disney College Program students to Central Florida.

The program was suspended in March 2020 after the theme parks were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In early May, Disney announced the program would restart in an all-new way.

“The Disney College Program is back and today we welcomed the first of many students to call the new Flamingo Crossings Village home,” Disney described on its cast and community page on Facebook. “What a joyous day for all our future Cast Members as they beginning this new adventure filled with hope, inspiration, and magic. We are so excited to welcome them into our Cast family as they get settled and begin their training this week.”

Disney College Program students return (Walt Disney Word Cast & Community)

Disney said it’s implementing the same health and safety protocols it has in its theme parks to the college program.

“So many of our leaders began their careers on the College Program, and I’m proud to see it continue to develop even more Cast for the future,” President of Walt Disney World Resort, Jeff Vahle said in an Instagram post. “As our industry and community continue to bounce back, we are focused on continuing our phased reopening and getting more people back to work.”

Disney college program student talking with Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle (JeffVahle/Instagram)

Disney is currently accepting applications for full-time and part-time workers.

Interested candidates can apply here.

Click here to learn more about the Disney College Program.

