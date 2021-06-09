Orange County schools continue push to get more students vaccinated before fall semester

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In a push to try and get more younger students vaccinated, officials with Orange County Public Schools are now shifting to holding vaccine events at more middle schools this summer, in addition to some high schools.

More students are expected to head back to in-person learning this fall.

Paula Destito said she wanted to make sure her 16-year-old son got the COVID-19 vaccine. She was like many parents at College Park Middle School where a vaccine event was held inside the gym.

[TRENDING: WHOA! Woman gives birth to 10 babies | Cicadas overrun White House press plane | 8-foot gator attacks woman walking dog]

Ad

“I feel a sense of relief, and I’m glad that they’re offering it to the younger age groups now,” Destito said. “I want my kids to be safe and feel safe going to school and [have]them not be responsible for getting others sick.”

It was the latest vaccine event offered in part through Orange County Public Schools this summer.

“We want to make sure that our parents, those who want to get their children vaccinated - know that there’s an option. They can take their children there and they can also get vaccinated too,” OCPS spokesperson Scott Howat said.

Orange County district leaders said as of Tuesday morning, 4,504 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered at OCPS sites since late April.

“The sites are open not just to students, but they’re open for adults as well. So, even members of the community [can get a vaccine],” Howat said.

For a list of vaccine locations at OCPS schools offered throughout the summer, click this link.