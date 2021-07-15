Zymarium surpasses crowdfunding goal in bid to open Orlando’s first meadery

ORLANDO, Fla. – The couple who run Zymarium Mead have reached their crowdfunding goal, and then some, in their effort to open Orlando’s first meadery.

According to Joe and Ginger Leigh’s Indie Go Go page, they raised $44,568, which is $4,568 more than their goal.

“We set our goal at $40,000. We definitely hope to go past that because it is very expensive to set up a meadery,” Ginger Leigh said in a recent interview with Florida Foodie.

The funds will be used to purchase the equipment used to make, ferment and bottle the mead the Leighs plan to produce.

“If you were to look in the meadery and not know what it was, it would look a lot like the back of a brewery. All the giant steel fermenters and barrels for aging mead in,” Joe Leigh said. “You need pumps and you need bottling equipment, corkers, everything.”

The couple have not yet said where the meadery will be located in Orlando but said they hope to have it open by the end of 2021.

