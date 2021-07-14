‘Long road ahead:’ Daytona Beach officer Jason Raynor remains in critical condition

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach police officer shot in the line of duty last month remains in critical condition, according to an update from his family the police department shared online.

The police department tweeted the update Wednesday, saying Officer Jason Raynor, who authorities say was shot in the head last month by Othal Wallace, has shown some signs of improvement since the shooting but has also had some setbacks.

An update from the family of Ofc. Jason Raynor.

Jason remains in critical condition, there have been some signs of improvements, there have also been some setbacks that prevent us from delivering all good news.

He has a long road ahead, but we remain positive.



— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) July 14, 2021

"Jason remains in critical condition, there have been some signs of improvements, there have also been some setbacks that prevent us from delivering all good news," department officials wrote in the tweet. "He has a long road ahead, but we remain positive."

Wednesday’s update was one of very few updates shared by officials on Raynor’s condition since the shooting, which took place while Raynor was checking a suspicious vehicle.

Last week, a spat between U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz and Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young took place after Waltz shared an unofficial update on the officer’s condition, saying Raynor had opened his eyes and was talking and that it was “nothing short of a miracle.”

Young called Waltz’s tweet an “egregious violation” of the Raynor family’s privacy. Waltz quickly issued an apology.

My sincerest apologies to the Raynor family and @DaytonaBchPD. I was excited at the prospect of good news for Officer Raynor and did not intend to share info that wasn’t meant to be released. Continuing to pray for a speedy recovery. https://t.co/6Dj6Ce7VGL — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 9, 2021

Raynor has been listed in critical condition since the shooting.

Young said during a briefing weeks ago that Raynor was showing “positive signs” of improvement. Young added then that Raynor “still has a ways to go,” but doctors were comfortable moving forward with more testing since he had become “strong enough.”

The shooting prompted a 56-hour manhunt, leading to the arrest of Wallace, who was found hiding in a treehouse in Georgia, police said.

Wallace was extradited back to Florida, where he’s jailed in Volusia County on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. He entered a not-guilty plea, according to court documents submitted Friday.

Since the shooting, the community has rallied behind Raynor, offering their thoughts, prayers and financial support as Raynor works to recover. Several fundraisers have been held and countless donations have been made to a GoFundMe account.

If you’re interested in supporting Raynor’s recovery, here’s how you can help.