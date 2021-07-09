US Rep. apologizes for tweet about potential health update of wounded Daytona Beach officer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, who represents Florida’s 6th congressional district, apologized Friday for relaying information about the potential condition of a Daytona Beach police officer who was shot in the head last month.

Waltz tweeted late Thursday that Officer Jason Raynor, who was shot in late June while checking a suspicious vehicle, had opened his eyes and was talking.

“Nothing short of a miracle,” Waltz said in the tweet, which came hours after Daytona Beach police had said no further updates on Raynor’s condition would be released out of respect to his family.

Waltz’s tweet sparked a harsh rebuke from Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young, who would not confirm nor deny any information about Raynor’s condition.

“If I or @DaytonaBchPD intended to give an update on Officer Raynor’s status we would have done so ourselves!” Young tweeted. “@michaelgwaltz had NO RIGHT to tweet this! I apologize to the Raynor family for this egregious violation of their trust. This is nothing more than politics at its best.”

Waltz responded with his apology.

“My sincerest apologies to the Raynor family and @DaytonaBchPD,” he said. “I was excited at the prospect of good news for Officer Raynor and did not intend to share info that wasn’t meant to be released. Continuing to pray for a speedy recovery.”

Raynor has been listed in critical condition since the shooting.

Young said during a briefing weeks ago that Raynor was showing “positive signs” of improvement. Young added that Raynor “still has a ways to go,” but doctors were comfortable moving forward with more testing now that he was “strong enough.”

The shooting prompted a 56-hour manhunt, leading to the arrest of Othal Wallace, who was found hiding in a treehouse in Georgia, police said.

Wallace was extradited back to Florida, where he’s jailed in Volusia County on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.