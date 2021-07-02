Man accused of shooting Daytona Beach police Officer Jason Raynor now in Volusia County jail

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer in the head has been extradited back to Florida.

Othal Wallace, 29, who was arrested last week in Georgia, was booked into the Volusia County jail Friday morning and is scheduled to appear before a judge later in the day.

[RELATED: Suspected cop shooter had ties to Black militia group | Who is the suspect in officer shooting?]

Ad

Wallace is accused of shooting Daytona Beach police Officer Jason Raynor in the head June 30 as Raynor investigated a suspicious vehicle.

The latest update from police said Raynor, 26, remained in critical condition but was showing signs of improvement.

Othal Wallace is booked into the Volusia County jail after being extradited from Georgia.

Wallace was arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia, where he was found hiding in a treehouse after a 56-hour manhunt.

Officials with the FBI said Wallace could also face federal charges.