Orlando pizza place fundraising for Daytona Beach officer in hospital after shooting

A family member provided this picture of Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor, who was shot in the head on June 23, 2021.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A late-night mainstay in downtown Orlando’s food scene, Planet Pizza, is opening up early to raise funds for Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor, who is recovering after he was shot in the head more than a week ago.

Planet Pizza, located at 14 W. Washington St. in Orlando, is set to open up on Tuesday, July 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the fundraising event. The restaurant is typically open from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The pizza place says that 100% of sales will go to Raynor to help cover his medical costs.

This event is just one of many that have been aimed at supporting Raynor’s recovery.

A prayer vigil was held outside of Halifax Health on Tuesday. Volusia County Towing, Arrow Towing and Daytona Wrecker organized the event Tuesday on North Clyde Morris Boulevard. Between 100 and 150 tow trucks were present to flash their lights and honk their horns during a unified display.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help offset some of Raynor’s medical costs. The account has a goal of $350,000. As of Thursday afternoon, it has raised more than $313,000.

Raynor has shown some positive signs of improvement since the shooting on June 23, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young, but he remains in critical condition.

“He has a heart of gold. He’s not perfect, just because none of us are perfect. But I can tell you if he pulls through this, this cop would do everything in his power to return to full duty and he will continue serving this community without an ounce of malice or hate in his heart for what happened to him, because that’s just the type of person that he is,” Young said.

The man accused of shooting Raynor, 29-year-old Othal Wallace, is currently awaiting extradition from DeKalb County, Georgia, back to Volusia County to face charges.