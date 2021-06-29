Man accused of shooting Daytona Beach officer to be extradited back to Florida

A man accused of shooting and critically injuring a Daytona Beach police officer waived his extradition Tuesday and will be returned to Volusia County to face attempted murder charges.

Wallace is accused of shooting Officer Jason Raynor in the head Wednesday night as Raynor investigated a suspicious vehicle. The 26-year-old officer remains in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement.

Othal Wallace, 29, is currently in custody in DeKalb County, Georgia, where he was found hiding in a treehouse over the weekend after a 56-hour manhunt.

During a virtual court appearance Tuesday morning, Wallace briefly spoke to a judge and waived his extradition, meaning he will be brought back to Florida to face charges without delay. Officials with the state attorney’s office in Volusia County could not provide a timeline for when that will happen.

Wallace faces charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. Officials with the FBI said Wallace could also face federal charges.