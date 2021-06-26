What is the NFAC? A look at Black militia group connected to suspected shooter of Daytona officer

An armed member of the "NFAC" raises his fist during a march through downtown Louisville, Ky., toward the Hall of Justice on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Hundreds of activists demanded justice for Breonna Taylor during the demonstrations in her hometown that drew counter-protesters from a white militia group. Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was fatally shot when police officers burst into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant during an investigation. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Following the arrest of Othal Wallace, the man accused of shooting Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor, investigators said he was found on a property outside of Atlanta belonging to the NFAC.

The NFAC, also known as the Not (expletive) Around Coalition, is an all-Black paramilitary group based out of Atlanta.

After the shooting of Raynor, the NFAC told News 6 Wallace used to be a member. Debbie James, a spokeswoman for NFAC Global, said Wallace was terminated from their group in January but did not say why.

Othal Wallace mugshot

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said his investigators were aware of Wallace’s connection.

“I don’t get it — why some people say the right is better than the left. Man! Violent extremism is violent extremism. We in the middle of the country got to stamp it out,” he said.

“The NFAC is a strong law-abiding organization that does not espouse anti-Semitic, left or right-wing views,” James said.

The NFAC first formed in 2017 by John Fitzgerald Johnson, also known as Grandmaster Jay, according the Atlantic. However, the group did not start getting widespread attention until it held an armed march at Stone Mountain in Georgia, the site of the largest Confederate monument in the country, in July 2020.

The all-Black group intends to protect, self-police and educate Black communities on firearms and their constitutional rights, Johnson said to CNN in an October 2020 interview.

“We are not against anyone,” Johnson said to CNN. “Nobody says anything when other demographics pick up weapons, decide to arm themselves and confront the government over anything from wearing a mask to being cooped up in the house, but when certain demographics arm themselves all of a sudden people tend to act as if the Constitution doesn’t matter.”

Johnson told CNN he would not disclose the membership numbers of the NFAC but did say that it grew following the group’s decision to drop its membership age limit from 21 to 18 years old.

In addition to the Stone Mountain March, NFAC has shown up in Brunswick, Georgia, following the death of Ahmaud Arbery and Louisville, Kentucky, following the death of Breonna Taylor.

During one of the group’s marches in Louisville, Johnson is accused of pointing a rifle at police and federal agents who were on top of the Jefferson County Grand Jury Building during the rally — according to the CBS affiliate in Louisville, WLKY.

Johnson was hit with a federal charge in December 2020 and indicted on those charges in February, according to the Courier Journal.

A Louisville grand jury will decide whether to indict him on local charges In Jefferson County, Johnson is facing five counts of wanton endangerment, one for each person on the roof at the time. If he is indicted, he could stand trial, according to a WLKY report.