Suspect in Daytona Beach police shooting had ties to Black militia group

Black militia members gathered at a park in Louisville in July 2020 demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

ATLANTA, Ga. – Atlanta police searched for a man on Thursday who was linked to the shooting of a Daytona Beach police officer a day earlier.

DBPD investigators said Othal Wallace, 29, was seen on police body camera shooting Officer Jason Raynor and leaving in a car with California license plates.

On Thursday, News 6 confirmed police in Atlanta were issued a Be On The Lookout alert for Wallace, and officers said they were combing the city for any sign of him.

[MORE COVERAGE: Here’s what we know about the injured officer |Body camera video shows Daytona shooting | $100,000 reward offered for suspect information | What we know about Othal Wallace]

Ad

Investigators would not say why they were looking in Atlanta.

Meantime, a friend of Wallace said he used to be tied to a Black milita-style group called NFAC, which was seen in the past year at several rallies supporting victims of police shootings, such as Breonna Taylor.

“It doesn’t even really exist no more. The NFAC. It’s pretty much over,” Brandon Oliver said

Oliver said Wallace -- also known as Ozone -- was not involved with the group anymore, and he had turned his life over to God.

[TRENDING: Daytona Beach officer shot in head | Video: Building collapse near Miami | Young sisters found dead in Fla. canal]

Ad

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said his investigators were aware of Wallace’s connection.

“I don’t get it -- why some people say the right is better than the left. Man! Violent extremism is violent extremism. We in the middle of the country got to stamp it out,” he said.

Oliver challenged what led up to Wallace being stopped by Raynor in the first place, and he said he had questions about what led up to the shooting.

He also feared Wallace may not make it out of his run from law enforcement alive.

“Nobody wants him killed,” Oliver said. “If anything, Ozone, I will tell you to turn yourself into the police. Turn yourself into the police because the only thing they want to do is kill you.”

Anyone with information about Wallace’s whereabouts should call the Volusia County Emergency Operations Center at 386-671-5555.