12-story condo building collapses near Miami

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A 12-story condo building collapsed early Thursday near Miami, prompting a massive response from first-responders.

The building is located in Surfside at the intersection of 88th Street and Collins Avenue.

More than 80 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, including technical rescue teams, were called to the scene, but there’s no word if there are any casualties.

It’s not known what caused the building to collapse.

DEVELOPING: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida early Thursday morning. It's unclear if there are any injuries or if anyone is trapped at the scene. pic.twitter.com/k0Kfjlc55A — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 24, 2021

Video shows a large section of the collapsed building in a pile of rubble.

A witness staying at a hotel across the street said “one of these huge buildings, gone, right there beside us.

“(It’s) the craziest thing I’ve ever heard in my life,” the man said. “Look at the building, it’s gone.”

MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow @MiamiDadeFire for updated information. pic.twitter.com/8tORIfZfjY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 24, 2021

Records show the building was built in 1981 and has more than 130 units, according to NBCMiami.com.