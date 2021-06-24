Cloudy icon
74º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

News

12-story condo building collapses near Miami

No word whether anyone injured in Surfside incident

Tags: 
Florida
,
Miami Beach
Multi-story building collapses near Miami
Multi-story building collapses near Miami

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A 12-story condo building collapsed early Thursday near Miami, prompting a massive response from first-responders.

The building is located in Surfside at the intersection of 88th Street and Collins Avenue.

[TRENDING: Daytona Beach officer shot in head | Young sisters found dead in Fla. canal]

More than 80 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, including technical rescue teams, were called to the scene, but there’s no word if there are any casualties.

It’s not known what caused the building to collapse.

Video shows a large section of the collapsed building in a pile of rubble.

A witness staying at a hotel across the street said “one of these huge buildings, gone, right there beside us.

“(It’s) the craziest thing I’ve ever heard in my life,” the man said. “Look at the building, it’s gone.”

Records show the building was built in 1981 and has more than 130 units, according to NBCMiami.com.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.