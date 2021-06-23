Florida doctor accidentally performed surgery on wrong testicle, report says

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida doctor who accidentally performed surgery on a patient’s right testicle instead of his left has been ordered to pay a fine, according to the Miami Herald.

The patient met with Dr. Raul Fernandez-Crespo, a urologist in Tampa, to have a varicocelectomy performed to remove enlarged veins in September 2019.

[TRENDING: No tuna DNA in Subway sandwich? | Video shows machete attack | Here’s when to see last supermoon of 2021]

Ad

The newspaper reports that Fernandez-Crespo marked the man’s right testicle and started operating on that one only to realize during the procedure that the work needed to be done on the left testicle, so he began operating on that one instead.

The Men’s Clinic at UCLA says a varicocelectomy is an outpatient procedure that takes about 30 minutes per testicle and is used to treat enlarged scrotal veins that can lead to infertility, pain and possibly even interfere with testosterone production.

The Miami Herald reports that Fernandez-Crespo was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and other costs as a result of his wrongdoing.

Click here to read more on this story.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Strange Florida newsletter, sent every Friday.