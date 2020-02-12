Woman accused of performing botched buttocks enhancement procedure in South Florida

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police arrested a woman Monday, who they said performed a butt enhancement procedure at the home of a patient although she does not have a medical license to do so.

According to her arrest report, Luz Gomez, 55, of Orlando, went to the victim’s home in Hialeah and injected the woman’s buttocks with an unknown substance in exchange for $2,000.

Police said the victim soon began to suffer from fevers and pain and discomfort in her derriere, according to WPLG.

She also told police that she felt a lump in the area and noticed several areas of discoloration on her buttocks and hip area.

The victim went to her primary doctor, who referred her to a plastic surgeon to remove the lump.

According to the arrest report, Dr. Alberto Gallerani informed the victim that due to the internal damage and the disfigurement of the area in question, it would cost around $20,000 to remove the lump.

Police said the doctor told the woman she would have to undergo two procedures: One to remove the mass that was intertwined within the muscles of her buttocks and another that would include a full reconstruction of her buttocks.

Police said the victim identified Gomez in a sequential lineup.

Gomez refused to speak with detectives, the arrest report stated.

According to the report, the Department of Health confirmed Gomez does not possess any form of licensing to practice medicine.

Gomez is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.